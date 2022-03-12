Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

