Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $244.34

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.34 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.88). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95), with a volume of 29,939 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)
