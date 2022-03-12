Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

