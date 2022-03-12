Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

VALE stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

