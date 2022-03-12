Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 1,010,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,263. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $50.81.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.