Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 1,010,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,263. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Get Valaris alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.