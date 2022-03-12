Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

