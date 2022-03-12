Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

