United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 88.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.