United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,341.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 104,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. 497,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.