United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

