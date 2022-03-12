United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

