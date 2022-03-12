United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.