United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 51.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.24. 240,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

