United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,567,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,458. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

