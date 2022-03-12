UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($20.22) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.37 ($19.97).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

