Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $455.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.39. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

