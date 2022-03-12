UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCB stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

