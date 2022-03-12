UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

