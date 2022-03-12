UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.45% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $48.48 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.