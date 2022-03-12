UBS Group AG Purchases 151,631 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Fanhua worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

