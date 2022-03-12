UBS Group AG Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of LHC Group worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

