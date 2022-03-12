UBS Group AG Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ambarella worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $5,378,911 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

