UBS Group AG Has $5.07 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

EFT opened at $13.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

