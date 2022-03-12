UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of NCR worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

