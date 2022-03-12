Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ITGR stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

