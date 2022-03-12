Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 24,092 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,072. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

