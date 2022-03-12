Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of First Internet Bancorp worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INBK stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

