Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 93,411 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.48% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moxian in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moxian by 69.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moxian by 31.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moxian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $1.49 on Friday. Moxian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.