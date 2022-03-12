Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $680,000 Investment in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $263.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

