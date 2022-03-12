Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,500 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.