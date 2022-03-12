Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,700 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Brigham Minerals worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

