Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $710,000 in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Acutus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. dropped their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

