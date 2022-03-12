Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $691,000 Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Territorial Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.