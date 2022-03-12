Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $670,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

