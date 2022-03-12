Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,111. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

