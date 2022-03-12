Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.