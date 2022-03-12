Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

X stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

