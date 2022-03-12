TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

