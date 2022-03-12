TTP Investments Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

