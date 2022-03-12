TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 217,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $499.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

