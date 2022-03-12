Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.18 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $50.18 million and $18.99 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.52 or 0.99869604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002442 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,827,800 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

