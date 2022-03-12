Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.
Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.68.
About Tosoh (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.