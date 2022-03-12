Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

