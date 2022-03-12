Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,550 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Surmodics worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 138.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRDX stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a PE ratio of 346.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

