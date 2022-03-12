Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 363 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Leidos were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

