Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $559,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of DMC Global worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

BOOM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $640.35 million, a PE ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

