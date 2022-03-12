Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 11,356 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

