Thomasville National Bank Sells 6,591 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

