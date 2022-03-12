Thomasville National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.55 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.