Thomasville National Bank Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

