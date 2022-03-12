Thomasville National Bank Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV opened at $102.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.